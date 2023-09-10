RTW Investments LP Has $233.20 Million Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.9% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 8.68% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $233,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.65. 478,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,204. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.87. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.