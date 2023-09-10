Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Entergy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

