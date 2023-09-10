Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $61.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $79.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 47.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

