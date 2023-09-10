Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. AES has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

