ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RMD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.86.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed has a 52 week low of $146.44 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,911,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

