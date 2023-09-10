Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX
Quanex Building Products Price Performance
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,767.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $2,194,117. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quanex Building Products
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.