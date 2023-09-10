Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 528,539 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 528,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,581,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $857.55. 1,681,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

