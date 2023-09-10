Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.92% of Lam Research worth $2,077,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $7.82 on Friday, hitting $668.88. 902,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.67 and a 200-day moving average of $586.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

