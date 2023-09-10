Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,891 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,176,370. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.