Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.38.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PEN opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.92 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,805 shares of company stock worth $9,449,168. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.