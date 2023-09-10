Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $53.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.79%.
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.
