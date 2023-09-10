Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,190,746.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,111. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

