Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

