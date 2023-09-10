Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a 200 day moving average of $486.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

