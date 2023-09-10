NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.90.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.