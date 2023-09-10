NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get NCR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCR

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $27.37 on Thursday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 991,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.