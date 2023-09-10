Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

