Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $154,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,161. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

