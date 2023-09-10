Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 2,822,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,970. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

