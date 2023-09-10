Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. 2,822,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,970. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.