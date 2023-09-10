Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.93. 3,384,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,935. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

