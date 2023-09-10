Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

EMR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,715. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

