Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

