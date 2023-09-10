Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MMP

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

MMP stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.