Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

