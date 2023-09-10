LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $119.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of LCII opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 215,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

