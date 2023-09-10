Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after buying an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

