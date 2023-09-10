Latash Investments LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 79.5% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Latash Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $88,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,922,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

