Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $25.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

