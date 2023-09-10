iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,529,600 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up about 15.8% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 8.36% of iQIYI worth $124,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.