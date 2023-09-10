iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.63 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iQIYI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

