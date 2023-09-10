Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,989,000 after buying an additional 1,054,603 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.