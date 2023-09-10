Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

