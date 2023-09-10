Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.