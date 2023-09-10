Hillman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

