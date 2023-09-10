Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,300 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.87. 369,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $528.05 and its 200-day moving average is $497.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

