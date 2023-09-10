HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $77.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,588 shares of company stock worth $2,033,479. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

