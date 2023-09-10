HBK Investments L P Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $328.71. 2,211,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

