HBK Investments L P Invests $560,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

