Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,305,462.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,881,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $47,305,462.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock worth $11,626,132. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $34,771,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $17,593,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

