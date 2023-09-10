GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.07.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
