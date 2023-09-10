GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

