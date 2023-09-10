GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Has $32.81 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 8.8% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Citizens BancShares worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,326.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,377.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

