Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Has $384.45 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 5.9% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $384,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.27. 2,995,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

