Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

