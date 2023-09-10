Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $121.79 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 145,981 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 13.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $121,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,876,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.76. 4,580,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,453. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

