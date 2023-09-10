Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,349. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

