Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $857.55. 1,681,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.