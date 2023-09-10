Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 189,960 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $545,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Tesla by 651.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 65,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $248.50. 118,559,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,796,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

