Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 18,736 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $394,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

TXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

