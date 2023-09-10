ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 285 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,198. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

